Thank God Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer was one of the much-awaited films. It was released this Diwali amidst a lot of expectations. However, it seems the film could not live up to the expectation.

Despite releasing during the festive season, Indra Kumar’s film failed to attract a family audience. Even though the filmmaker has given several blockbusters in the past, the film failed miserably as people are calling it an outdated storyline for today’s time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank God opened to 8.10 crores on opening day and since then the film went downhill. Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer only managed to earn just 25.55 crores* in the first 5 days. Ideally, these numbers should have come in the first 2 days.

Indra Kumar’s film on Sunday brought in mere 4 crores at the box office. Even though the double-digit numbers were highly unlikely, it was expected that the film will earn around the opening day collection. Now the film’s collection stands at Rs 29.25 crores.

As per the early trends coming in, Thank God went further downhill collecting 1.50-2.50 crores on Monday this means the collection would stand at 30. 75-31.75 crores on day 7. Moreover, the film’s lifetime collection is predicted to be in the range of 35-40 crores.

Thank God is a moderately budgeted film and it should have at least earned in the range of 70-80 crores, just like Jugjugg Jeeyo. Meanwhile, the film is also locking horns with Ram Setu. Unlike Indra Kumar’s film, Akshay Kumar starrer opened with 15.25 crores and continues to bring audiences to theatres.

Now it would be interesting to see how Ajay Devgn starrer will do business here on.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Setu vs Thank God Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): All Eyes On Weekend Performance Of Akshay Kumar’s Film While It’s Game Over For Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram