After competing with Bollywood films, now it’s time for Kantara [Hindi] to lock horns with a Hollywood counterpart. Released a week after Rishab Shetty’s film, DC’s superhero flick Black Adam had taken a head-start of 6.80 crores and then continued to collect well over a period of time. Currently, the film stands at 42.50 crores* and in due course of time it should cross the 50 crores mark. Now the Sandalwood film, which had taken an opening of 1.27 crores, has ensured that with good consistency it has managed a healthy total of 42.95 crores, and is still counting.

What goes in favor of the film is that now it has started to go past Black Adam on a daily basis, as was evidenced on Sunday when 4.40 crores more came in. In comparison, Black Adam stood at 2.50 crores*. Also, Hollywood action entertainers do take a drop during the weekdays but then Kantara [Hindi] has been quite stable ever since its release and even if a drop comes in, it would be minimal and in the absolute numbers it would still stay above Black Adam.

Both the films will eventually have a lifetime score of 50 crores, while Kantara (Hindi) will go far ahead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

