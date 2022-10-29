After the grand success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, Kantara has turned out to be another milestone success for the Kannada film industry. Not just at the Karnataka box office but the film has done phenomenal business across the country and the response is yet to slow down. The latest we hear is about the film hitting a double century in India and below is all you need to know.

Made on a reported budget of anywhere between 15-20 crores, the film turned out to be a massive commercial success in the original Kannada version itself. Considering the anticipation among people outside the Kannada audience, the makers decided to dub the film in several languages. As expected, the decision turned out to be a jackpot.

As per the latest update flowing in, Kantara has earned a massive 203.50 crores nett in India in 29 days (the collection is inclusive of all languages). After being in theatres for almost a month, the film maintaining an average of 5 crores is really insane. Today and tomorrow expect some surprising numbers coming in. It might even overtake Bollywood’s Diwali releases- Thank God and Ram Setu.

Recently, Kantara went above the worldwide gross of 250 crores, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time beating Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 globally. Due to the Diwali weekend, the film got a boost in the collections. The worldwide collections are now aiming to cross the mark of 300 crores very soon. Let’s see how many more days it will take to reach there.

