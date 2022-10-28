Ram Setu managed to have fair collections on Thursday as 8.75 crores came in. On Wednesday, the film had collected 11.40 crores and ideally it would have been nice to have yet another double digit score on Thursday as well. However, a drop was inevitable on Thursday, though somewhere around 20% would have been more optimal as that would have allowed the collections to stay over the 9 crores mark.

Well, the numbers were little lower than that, though thankfully the film is still managing to somewhat stay afloat. There cannot be any further major drop in numbers though and anything over 8 crores would be a better bet. Once that happens then the film can yet again expect to have a double digit score on Saturday and Sunday. This was evidenced in case of Akshay Kumar’s Diwali release Housefull 4 as well which had managed to keep collecting in days to follow after a bit of an uneven first few days and Ram Setu would be aiming for that as well.

So far, the Abhishek Sharma directed film has collected 35.40 crores and that’s amongst the Top-10 weekend (or first three day) numbers of Bollywood releases in 2022. The good news is that the film is supported by a conventional weekend to follow, which means there would be further sustenance in numbers. The first major target for the film is to go past the 100 crores mark and the trend between today and Sunday would decide the course for that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

