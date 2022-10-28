Kantara [Hindi] has crossed the lifetime score of Karthikeya 2 [Hindi] to emerge as the third highest dubbed grosser of 2022 after KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] and RRR [Hindi]. Of course these two films were in an altogether different zone but then Karthikeya 2 and Kantara are two such films which were not even heard about in the Hindi belt till the day of release and still have done so well to emerge as solid hits. While Karthikeya 2 [Hindi] ended its theatrical run at 31.05 crores after opening at mere 7 lakhs, Kantara [Hindi] will keep building on 31.70 crores.

What’s truly remarkable about the trend of Kantara [Hindi] is that it is maintaining such stable collections even after Diwali and instead of seeing drops it’s actually growing. This is evidenced in Wednesday as well as Thursday collections which stand at 2.60 crores. If one looks at it in perspective, the collections of Thank God on Thursday stood at 4.15 crores and that too on its third day while playing at an all-India level. This shows that there isn’t much to differentiate between the two and in weekdays to come, Kantara could end up doing better.

While it’s a hit at the box office, the Rishab Shetty starrer now has a chance to even emerge as a superhit. While it’s a given that 45 crores would now definitely come in for the film, it’s in a real chance to actually score a 50 as well, which will qualify it to be a bonafide superhit on a pan-India level.

