If there’s one film that everyone in the country is talking about right now is ‘Kantara’. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and is receiving raving reviews by critics and fans across the world. From Rajinikanth to Shilpa Shetty to Anushka Shetty, the film is receiving praises from some of the biggest names in showbiz. The film has already shattered some of the biggest box office records and has been the talk of the town ever since its release. Now, in a recent interview, the director has opened up on how he wasn’t interested in releasing the film with a pan-India context. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In fact, the actor turned director Rishab revealed that he never expected the film to do ‘this well’ commercially and hence the reason that the film wasn’t initially dubbed in any other language but only Kannada.

Rishab Shetty in a conversation with Hindustan Times spoke about Kantara’s backstory and said, “The film is about man and nature’s relationship, and a part of Karnataka folklore. So I wanted to present this to people in my original language. But then the demand started for other versions as well. On Twitter, people would message me ‘Hindi, Telugu, Tamil mein release karo, isko pan India karo’. Mujhe pan India mein interest nahi tha to begin with.”

Rishab Shetty then elaborated his reasons behind the same and added, “There are no language barriers now. There are no regional languages, it’s Indian cinema, isiliye itna pyaar mil raha hai Kantara ko. People abroad are watching it, bahut khushi hoti hai.”

Meanwhile, Kantara is doing well at the box-office globally and fans from across the world are pouring in so much love and praise for it.

What are your thoughts on Rishab Shetty not making his film with a ‘Pan-India’s’ perspective and yet becoming a massive hit in the country? Tell us in the comments below.

