The wildfire of Hombale Films ‘Kantara’ has been catching up with everyone including audiences and celebrities. Today, the film is more successful by the day since the time it was released and is the hottest topic of conversation currently. Several Indian dignitaries have taken to social media and have shared their thoughts regarding the Rishab Shetty starrer. While the film has topped almost all the charts with its Kannada and Hindi versions, it now has a fan in Rajinikanth.

Talking about Kantara, Superstar Rajinikanth took to social media and said “The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than

@hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps

@shetty_rishab Rishab Shetty hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema”

So far, Kantara has garnered 2.35 crores for its Tuesday’s collection. The film has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about, And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is received from everywhere.

