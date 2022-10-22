Diwali is almost around the corner, but the firecrackers at the box office don’t seem to be as loud as they’ve been in the past. Akshay Kumar’s myth-drama Ram Setu & Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra’s family entertainer are the two major offerings from Bollywood. But one silent player is sharpening its claws for the clash & it’s Abhijeet Deshpands’s ‘Pan-India’ Marathi film Har Har Mahadev.

Yes, many still aren’t aware of the film releasing this Diwali, so be open while you hear out our argument of why this film could not only give a stern competitive to Ram Setu, Thank God in Maharashtra but also could do better business at many territories.

Har Har Mahadev stars Subodh Bhave as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sharad Kelkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande. With movies like Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (Writer), De Dhakka (Co-writer) & Ani… Dr Kashinath Ghanekar (Writer & Director), and Abhijeet Deshpande is the name you’ll have to trust in delivering quality cinema. Plus, Subodh & Sharad are 2 names you’ll surely about even if you aren’t into Marathi cinema.

So, the film’s credentials are no doubt top-notch and there are no two ways to think that the minds working on this could do major wrong with the subject that they’re dealing with. With Kantara’s release, we saw how a community can boost the buzz of a well-made film portraying & promoting their culture to the world.

Har Har Mahadev seems to portray the beautiful bond between the two legends in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & his bravest commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande. The trailer ‘looks’ comparatively better & polished than Ram Setu, Thank God for promising a high-intense war drama laced with emotional sub-plots.

Post Bhuj & Runway 34, Ajay Devgn needs a lot to work in his favour for Thank God to do well. Akshay Kumar’s recent filmography is the talk of the town & those who follow know how bad of a comeback is he aiming at. Not practically rejecting both these films but Har Har Mahadev is surely not the far third option, but it’ll be a strong choice once the word of mouth is out. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

