Goodbye has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical disasters of 2022. The film didn’t open well [0.93 crores], had a very poor weekend [3.78 crores] and then somehow reached the end of its first week at an unimaginably low number [5.61 crores]. The writing was clear on the wall post the weekend itself but still one can always hope against hope that there would be something miraculous in store.

None of that happened though as the film was hardly in the running in the second week. This was also the week when Doctor G and Kantara [Hindi] arrived, both of which had a combined score of over 35 crores. In the process, Goodbye was totally ignored and just around 1 crore more came in. As a result, the film’s collections so far stand at 6.75 crores* and this would be it for the film as hardly a show or two remains for the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, and that too at select cities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One could see that the Vikas Behl directed film was lacking in buzz with zero hype around it. Still, to have a film fold up so soon and so low isn’t something that anyone associated with it would have bargained for. Amongst the notable Hindi releases of 2022, Goodbye is amongst the bottom scorers of the year with nothing at all to cheer about. There have been many colossal theatrical disasters this year and Goodbye, despite being a well made film, has unfortunately joined the list too. One now waits to see the response towards it in the OTT space.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Setu vs Thank God Advance Booking At Box Office (4 Days To Go): Akshay Kumar Is Ahead Of Ajay Devgn In Initial Trends!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram