Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has ended its third weekend on a fantastic note at the box office. The film has got an immense boost ever since the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions joined the party. While the film is on the way to crossing the 150 crore mark in India, it’s ready to go past 200 crore on the worldwide front. Keep reading to know more.

Made on a very low budget of 15-20 crore, the Kannada film is doing wonders across the nation. Overseas too, it is finding good support as encouraging numbers are coming in with a consistent run. Even though the film has completed three weeks in theatres, there are no signs of slowing down and the Rishab Shetty directorial is here to stay for long.

As per the latest box office update, Kantara earned a huge sum of 142 crore* nett (all languages), which equals 167.56 crore gross, at the end of the third week in India. Overseas, it has earned 14 crore gross so far. The overall worldwide collection now stands at a massive 181.56 crore gross.

Looking at the craze of Kantara, 200 crore are guaranteed by the end of the fourth weekend. Let’s see how far it goes!

Meanwhile, Kantara has broken the record of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and has come out victorious by becoming the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB. The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. KGF 2 has been rated 8.4 and RRR has 8.0.

