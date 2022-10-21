Bollywood is ready to witness a box office clash between Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God. With things not going well for the Hindi releases, many thought the decision of clashing big films wasn’t a wise one. But now, as the competition is inevitable, let’s see how both the films are performing in advance booking at the box office.

It was yesterday evening, the advance booking for both the films started with good enough shows. Honestly speaking, there’s no organic hype as such for both films. In the past, Diwali clashes have been attractions for the audience and box office enthusiasts. Now, despite only 4 days left in release, there’s no excitement as such and the same is reflected in the initial response at ticket windows.

Speaking about the city-wise report, Ram Setu and Thank God, both are showing dull responses so far in all major cities. In Delhi-NCR, the Akshay Kumar starrer is showing one or two fast-filling shows in advance booking but all other major centres are blank. Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s film is still not showing a single show in fast-filling mode.

Speaking about the collection, Ram Setu is leading over Thank God in initial trends. Akshay Kumar’s film has sold tickets worth 11.10 lakhs so far at the box office on day 1. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn led film has done a business of 8.20 lakhs through day 1 advance booking as of now.

With still enough time left, let’s see if Ram Setu sustains the dominance or if Thank God picks up the pace.

