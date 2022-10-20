After generating much curiosity, the makers of Drishyam 2 released the official trailer in Goa. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu in the lead roles, it also sees Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. The film is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and is slated to hit the screens on November 18.

Ever since the makers announced the 2nd instalment, fans have been waiting for its first rushes. The official trailer has garnered positive reviews. It’d be interesting to see what kind of impact it will have on the first day of its release.

Now by the looks of it, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam is all set to spell their magic once again at the box office with its 2nd installment. The film is expected to open around 18 crores on Day 1 at the box office. Well, only time will tell if Drishyam 2 will achieve these numbers or not.

If it does then it would be a better opening day for Drishyam 2 than Tanha Ji: The Unsung Warrior. It collected to 15.10 on Day 1. Drishyam 2 could also be in Ajay Devgn’s Top 3 openers of all time after Golmaal Again and Singham Returns. He was last seen in Runway 34 which turned out to be a box-office dud. And before that, he appeared in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Recently, at the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn said that the 2nd instalment is different from Mohanlal’s Malayalam film. He was heard saying at the event, “This film is very different from the original and you don’t have Akshaye Khanna’s character in the original. So, it is treated in a different way.”

Currently, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated for October 25 release.

