South cinema has taken everyone by storm as movies such as Pushpa, KGF and Vikram have done marvellous box office collection and was even hit when these films were released on the OTT platform. Among them is SS Rajamouli directorial RRR which has shattered major records as it went on to collect over Rs 1200 Crore. Meanwhile, a few weeks back Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer had the TV premiere, recently the TRP ratings were out but the film received a very dull response in the Telugu language but it held a top position in the Malayalam version.

The movie has been getting praise from international filmmakers and audiences. The movie has been trending among the top 10 on Netflix around the globe. Other than NTR and Ram, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

After gaining record-breaking numbers on various OTT platforms, RRR featuring Ram Charan Jr NTR premiered on television in Telugu and Malayalam versions earlier this month. Days after the small screen premiere, the TRP ratings of the film is finally out but despite being a Telugu film, the movie failed to secure a spot in the top 10 list as it managed to fetch 19.62 TRP. However, the Malayalam version saw an amazing response as the rating stood at 13.70.

In the dubbed Malayalam language, RRR tops the list, followed by Aaraattu with 11.63 TRP rating, Hridayam 10.79, Minnal Murali with 10.06 and Pushpa surprisingly is at number 5 with 10.

On the other hand, the top 10 films in Telugu versions are Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo have TRP rating of 29.4, Sarileru Neekevvaru 23.4, Baahubali 2 22.7, Srimanthudu 22.54 Pushpa 22.54, DJ 21.7, Baahubali 21.54, Fidaa 21.31, Geetha Govindham 20.8 and Janatha Garage 20.69.

Despite getting a low TRP number in the original Telugu language, RRR might be getting considered for the Best Picture category at the Oscars, along with Jr NTR for Best Actor and SS Rajamouli for Best Director.

