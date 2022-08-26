Allu Arjun was already one of the biggest stars in the South industry but soon after the release of Pushpa, the stylish actor became a pan India star. Although the actor didn’t take any other project to shoot the sequel but he remained in the news for various reasons. Most recently it was a proud moment for Allu and his fans as he represented India at the biggest Independence Day parade held in New York. Now it is being reported that the actor might have met a big-shot Hollywood director for an interesting project.

The actor was given the title of Grand Marshall in the parade which was also shown on the LED Screens at Times Square. Even the actor felt proud of the title given to him. Interestingly, He was also honoured with a certificate of recognition from the mayor of New York Eric Adams, who posed with the Indian star in Pushparaj style.

Coming back to the topic, as we said, Allu Arjun represented India at the Independence Day parade held in New York. Now, Pinkvilla in their recent reports have stated that the Pushpa star who has gained a massive recognition for his last release is all set to make his mark in an Hollywood film and interestingly, the actor has been offered a role in a Superhero franchise. Yes! You read that right.

A source close to the development told, “Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered.”

Now that’s exciting, but we’re thinking which studio must have approached the actor, Marvel or DC, as these are currently the biggest superhero franchise. Getting featured in either of the films is the biggest honour for any actor.

As of now, Allu Arjun is soon expected to kick start Pushpa 2. The team recently held a pooja ceremony. Directed by Sukumar, the movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the key roles.

