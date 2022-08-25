Brahmastra Box Office VS KGF: Chapter 2 Day 1: 54 Crore Is A Sky-High Opening Day Target For Ranbir Kapoor & Team, Will They Be Able To Cross It?

The entertainment industry has seen the domination of big players who have always taken a front hand on the box office collections while their rule came to an end with the release of Yash’s highly anticipated film, KGF 2. While the film has booked the biggest opening with 54 Cr ever in the Hindi market, now the biggies of the industry and the audience are eyeing Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ if it can beat up these figures.

The audience encountered the much-awaited KGF 2 after a long time and as expected, Yash’s entry with his first Hindi pan-India film not only booked the opening of a huge 54 Cr ever. in the Hindi market but it also set a new benchmark for all the biggies of the industry. Indeed, the craze of a Rocking star holds up all the credit for creating such a rage around the corners which is unbeatable.

Undoubtedly, with the release of KGF 2, Yash has created the fanbase that the biggies of the industry took years to achieve. While the actor flooded the box office with massive numbers, we are still wondering who would be able to beat those. While Ranbir Kapoor is coming up with his most awaited fantasy adventure film Brahmastra, everyone is wondering, if this mega budget film will be able to break the records that Yash has set with his KGF 2. Nevertheless, announced in 2014 Ranbir’s Brahmastra has paved a long path and has everything from, big budgets, enthralling visual effects, and a big star cast, to delivering a power-packed experience to the audience. Now it would be exciting to see if that charm of Ranbir Kapoor works again at the box office and breaks the record of the first-day collection of Yash’s KGF 2?

As Yash has been sustaining his place at the top with these huge box office collections, it doesn’t seem to have any competitors around as of now. Apart from its first-day collection, the film has also collected a huge figure of 900 Cr. In the domestic market and around 27 million dollars in the International market while it has been constantly gaining a lot of love on the OTT platform as well. Now it would be interesting to see if Brahmastra will be able to beat these big numbers or not.

