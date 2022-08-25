It’s time to welcome another out and out massy film and as is the saying, ‘ummeed par duniya kaayam hai’, so here is hoping that Liger does that job. The film is a pan-India affair and given the kind of popularity that Vijay Deverakonda has, in Telugu it should open quite well. The good thing is that unlike Radhe Shyam, which despite being a bilingual, was perceived as a south film, at least Liger is being seen as a true pan-India affair, which means that for Hindi audiences it’s coming across as a Hindi film.

That should help the film to open at least reasonably well in North and Maharashtra/Gujarat regions as well. Again, things are different between how they were pre-pandemic and now, and hence one has to be very conservative around how a film opens across the country. This year, while 90% of films have anyways nothing performed, practically 95% have opened lesser than how they would have two years back. Hence, it’s good to keep expectations in check for Liger as well.

The film could have seen 7-8 crores opening in regular circumstances but for now, a start of 4-5 crores would be positive as well. The hero is new for the pan-India audience as far as theatrical viewing is concerned and the leading lady Ananya Pandey too is returning to the big screen almost three years after her superhit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which almost made it to the 100 Crore Club. With Karan Johar and his Dharna Productions going all out to promote this action entertainer directed by Puri Jagannadh, one expects a promising run for Liger.

