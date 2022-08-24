Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda is all to hit theatres tomorrow. Unlike recent releases, this film has managed to draw attention towards it and the advance booking trends clearly suggest it. However, the film is looking slow at the box office as far as the Hindi version is concerned. Let’s take a look at the trends across the country to get a clear idea.

Even though the film is releasing in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, all eyes are set on the first two versions as a majority of box office business will come from there. Speaking about the cities where the Hindi version will dominate, Mumbai is totally dull as of now as just a couple of shows for premiere day (tomorrow) and the actual first day (26th August) are filling fast. The same is the condition in the Delhi-NCR region too. Advance booking for Telugu shows in these two regions is poor.

The Telugu version of Liger is dominating in Bengaluru with 15-20% shows filling fast for day 1. It’s on a historic level in Hyderabad with 75-80% of shows already sold out or filling fast. In Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata, the film is showing a dull response so far. Chennai has around 15% shows filling in Telugu version, while Tamil version has around 20% shows almost full.

Now coming to the total amount, Liger has hit the mark of 7 crore gross (till yesterday night) in the advance booking for day 1. It includes 6.70 crores from the Telugu version alone. All other languages are not performing up to the mark. Let’s see if any improvement takes place with 1 day still to go.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

