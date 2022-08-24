Vijay Deverakonda is all set to spread his wings in the Hindi market with Liger, which marks his Bollywood debut. Just like Kartik Aaryan, we can see that the actor is trying his best to reach the audience by promoting the film aggressively across the nation. As a result of this, trade experts are predicting a big surprise in the Hindi belt for the film, while its bumper collections are given in the Telugu market.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is bilingual as it has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in dubbed versions. The film releases tomorrow with regular shows for all Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, while the Hindi version only has night premiere shows. In the Hindi belt, it will enjoy a full-fledged release from 26th August onwards.

After the disappointing performance of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, trade experts have their last hope in Liger. They expect the film to be a crowd puller given its commercial look. Talking about the film, Girish Wankhede told ETimes, “It is going to get an opening that’s going to be more than all our big stars’ recent films, excluding Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. If we count the Telugu version’s numbers, the opening could be Rs 30 crore on day one and an opening weekend haul of Rs 100 crore. We need larger-than-life cinema and here in Bollywood, we have gone into intellectual space. We need to come out of it and enter the entertainment space and Liger seems to have all that is needed.”

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda starrer, trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “Vijay is a sensation with the youth down South and with Liger he seems to be building a strong base in the North as well. Looking at the public response to Liger’s city tours, I guess the film could open big in the North as well. I feel it could easily achieve double digits, 15+ crores is a possibility according to me.”

Most trade experts are predicting the film to open between 10-15 crores. Practically, the number looks too big as the advance booking hasn’t been good for the Hindi version. But who knows, it might turn the tables in spot bookings.

