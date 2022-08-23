Puri Jagannadh, the man behind hit films like Pokiri, Businessman, Golimaar, Temper, iSmart Shankar and more, has revealed his plans to turn some of these films into franchises as well as remake one of them in Hindi. Is it a Mahesh Babu starrer or other movie? Which film falls in which category and who is likely to star in them? Well, if that is the question popping in your mind, scroll down for some juicy shares.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with a publication, Puri Jagannadh hinted at wanting to remake the 2012 Mahesh Babu starrer in Hindi. While he didn’t actually reveal who he sees stepping into the shoes of Vijay Surya aka Surya Bhai, he revealed which Bollywood stars he hopes to collab with. Read on for all the dough.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Puri Jagannadh got candid about his plans to remake Mahesh Babu-led Businessman in Hindi. Shedding light on these plans, the Temper filmmaker said, “I really want to remake Businessman. The hero’s character has a lot of scope. It’s a dialogue-based film and I feel, it would have great potential in the Hindi belts. I hope, I get a chance to rework on the idea and make it for the Hindi audience soon.”

But who can we see starring in this Hindi remake of Business? Well if we go buy another revelation made by the maker it could be Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan (or maybe a fifth actor) donning Mahesh Babu’s shoes. But why did we name these four? It’s owing to another interaction he had with the same publication. During this chat, he revealed his wish to make Hindi films in the times to come – especially with his favourite Khan, Salman and other young actors like Ranbir, Ranveer and Varun.

While Puri Jagannadh is planning to remake the 2012 film in Hindi, in the same interview he also hinted at wanting to turn this action-crime drama flick into a franchise for the Telugu audience. Obviously, with Mahesh Babu in the lead. Talking about it, he said, “Businessman can easily be turned into a franchise. There’s so much more that I can do with the character. Same for Pokiri as well. I had an idea for the part 2 of both the films in early 2010s, but then, Mahesh sir was busy with other films. We never discussed the sequels then and hence, both films never took off.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates about this and other things from the entertainment world.

Must Read: ‘Liger’ Vijay Deverakonda’s Fans Get Into War-Of-Words With Mahesh Babu’s Fans After His Response About The Latter Went Viral At JGM Event

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram