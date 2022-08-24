Just a day to go and Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his big Bollywood debut with Liger, which happens to be his pan-Indian debut. The promotions are in full swing and amid it, we’re getting to know more about the actor’s personal life and his beliefs. Recently, Vijay opened up on why he never said to anyone “I love you too” in return.

Most of us are quite aware of rumours that Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are dating each other. The duo has been spotted on several occasions, but none of them has spoken much about their relationship. It’s hard to believe that a man who is in serious dating, hesitates to speak three magical words in return.

Vijay Deverakonda spoke about relationships while talking to GQ. He said, “I’m someone who loves being in love. I believe in love stories. They’re my happy place. But I’m also scared of heartbreak. So far, it hasn’t happened.” He further shared that his father taught him about being practical in life by giving importance to money, which has affected him a lot.

Vijay Deverakonda added, “Growing up, my dad taught me that love is bullsh*t and that money is the centre of this world…This was ingrained in me so deeply that when I grew into an adult, I didn’t believe in relationships. I began believing that whoever came to me, came with a want. When someone said they love me, I never said I love you too. Till today, it doesn’t come as naturally as it should.”

Vijay further revealed that he has totally changed after getting into a relationship, but as usual, he didn’t reveal the name. But who really cares, many of his fans already know it!

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Liger which releases tomorrow.

