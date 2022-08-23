Finally, the attention of netizens has moved from Aamir Khan to another celebrity and he’s none other than Ranbir Kapoor. A section of social media called for a boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha after his ‘Intolerant India’ video resurfaced on the web. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar too was subjected to trolls and backlash for his Canadian citizenship ahead of the release of Raksha Bandhan. Both film emerged as box office duds after clashing at the box office. One of the reasons behind their debacle is rumoured to be the boycott trend that affected their collections at the ticket window.

Now looks like social is done with boycotting and trolling Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan and has found their new target, which happens to be RK.

Ahead of the release of Brahmastra – Part One, Ranbir Kapoor has been subjected to trolls, criticism and the cancel trend. Recently, a few old videos of RK surfaced on the web where netizens claim that he was toxic and rude to his co-stars like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Ileana D’Curz. The Barfi actor recently came under fire when he made fun of his wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy weight gain during their recent live chat.

Since morning, Ranbir Kapoor became the talk of the town after netizens cancelled him for his toxic and demeaning behaviour towards them. A user shared a thread where he shared old videos of the instances he took a jibe at his co-stars.

In one of the video, Ranbir Kapoor called Anushka Sharma ‘anxiety queen’ while in other he said he wants to do a better job than Katrina Kaif. Check it out below:

this clip pisses me off sm pic.twitter.com/ybUeCNQT10 — maya (@rexiespo) August 21, 2022

a thread of ranbir kapoor being an incel and being disrespectful towards katrina kaif pic.twitter.com/kcw95Fg7se — maya (@rexiespo) August 21, 2022

and then later in the same interview when she asked him if he realises that she’s right there and she can talk about her own role in the film he responded and said “i am the producer of the film, i can talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/SY4lDusxS1 — maya (@rexiespo) August 21, 2022

when her mic kept falling off and he said “do you need help fixing it” she looked clearly uncomfortable and asked him not to speak w her that way and he laughed it off and said that she’s always fighting him??? pic.twitter.com/xN3M6HMMBL — maya (@rexiespo) August 21, 2022

bc someone asked me to add other actresses as well here’s an interview clip of him and anushka pic.twitter.com/HZpvjtFcRW — maya (@rexiespo) August 22, 2022

… and the list goes on and on.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Brahmastra also starring his wife Alia Bhatt is gearing up for release on September 9. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles, the film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

