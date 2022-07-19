Ever since the makers of Brahmastra dropped the most-anticipated song Kesariya on social media, it’s trending everyone for some controversial reasons. Around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, the makers dropped the teaser of the song’s audio and it took social media by storm. Every now and then we came across different videos that used the same audio. However later, the fans asked the makers to release the whole song.

Advertisement

A couple of days back, on public demand, Brahmastra makers dropped Kesariya song which we think hasn’t lived up to the expectations of fans.

Advertisement

Kesariya, which is picturised on the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alai Bhatt who play Shiv and Isha, respectively, received harsh criticism for different reasons. While a section of social media users thought that the tune of Kesariya is stolen from Laare Choote song, others found the usage of the word ‘Love storiyaan’ cringe-worthy and unnecessary in the song.

Now for the first time Ayan Mukerji has broken his silence and addressed the love storiyaan controversy in Kesariya song. Recently, Reddit posted a video of the filmmaker speaking up about the same in an interview. Ayan is seen telling the interviewer that the usuage of the word love storiyaan is not like elaichi in briyani but a little salt amid too much sugar.

Ayan Mukerji was heard saying, “We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, it’s like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more.” Watch it below:

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022.

Must Read: Neetu Kapoor Finds Her Fanboy In Aamir Khan & Their Recreation Of Aati Kya Khandala Is Too Adorable To Miss!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram