Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan said that he is a huge fan of Neetu Kapoor on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. He appeared for the finale episode on the show to promote his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir also mentioned that since his uncle, Nasir Hussain, directed her first film, Yaadon Ki Baraat, he became her fan and feels blessed to share the stage with Neetu.

“Neetuji’s first film Yaadon Ki Baraat was directed by my chacha and since then I have been a big fan of her,” Aamir Khan said.

It was interesting to watch Aamir Khan dancing with Neetu Kapoor on Aati Kya Khandala, from his 1998 movie ‘Ghulam’.

He added: “Today I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to share the same stage with you as I have been an admirer of your work since the inception of your career.”

Moreover, Aamir enjoyed looking at the kids performing on his famous tracks and he in fact shook his legs with the contestants and their mentors to ‘Dhinka Chika’.

Aamir Khan also played a game with the host Karan Kundrra and had a fun banter with him and Tejasswi Prakash. He played a game, ‘Who knows Tejasswi better’ with Karan and her Naagin co-star Simba Nagpal.

The show was judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer and dancer Marzi Pestonji and hosted by Karan Kundrra.

Aditya Vinod Patil was declared the winner of the dance reality show.

Dance Deewane Juniors aired on Colors.

