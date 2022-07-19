Karan Kundrra is the Punjabi munda who’s always shown his unfiltered side. Whether it is his romance with Kritika Kamra and Anusha Dandekar or his relationship now with Tejasswi Prakash, everything is out there in the open. While #TejRan are loved by fans, there remains a section that spreads a lot of hate. Scroll below for how he talks about ‘bajaoing’ them.

If one can remember, recently some Tejasswi fans were trolling Karan on social media. The Dance Deewane Juniors host tagged his ladylove and took indirect digs at those fans. He even ended up receiving flak for one of his tweets that read, “Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!!”

In the latest conversation with SpotboyE, Karan Kundrra broke his silence on merciless trolls and said they don’t bother him. He also revealed that he would earlier give it back to haters whenever he felt like but Tejasswi Prakash has now asked him to “avoid such losers.”

Karan Kundrra said, “But, I am a Punjabi humare vaha bolte hai ki pehle aap karte nhi ho par agar lekin koi kare toh use chorte nhi ho. Agar vo samne ayenge toh unki bolne ki aukat nhi hogi. But, now I listen to my girlfriend Teja and I stay away from bajaoing people.”

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were recently even seen in the music video Baarish Aayi Hai. The song was crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben.

