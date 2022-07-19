Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known to give huge backing to its star cast. Whether it is the existing members like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta or the former stars like Nidhi Bhanushali and Shailesh Lodha, they’re all big names in the industry today. Aradhana Sharma, who had a small role in the sitcom last year, has now bagged her first Bollywood movie. Scroll below for all the details.

Aradhana has been a part of many shows including Spy Bahu, Splitsvilla X2, and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga among others. But it was her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that garnered her much-needed attention. Her videos on social media also started going viral in no time and she earned unprecedented fame.

Owing to the demand, Aradhana Sharma started getting more work and even ended up bagging her first Bollywood film. It is a Vikram Bhatt directorial and is titled Judaa Hoke Bhi. The actress plays an intriguing role in the movie that has recently been released.

Aradhana Sharma celebrated her achievement in a post on Instagram. She shared her look from Judda Hoke Bhi and captioned it, “It’s the little things in life that count. Cinema has always been something that I was passionate about, and watching myself on the big screen for the very first time was like a dream come true. I am so overwhelmed to share with you this amazing project that I am small part of #judahokebhi. I couldn’t have been more grateful! This is just the first step; and there’s much more to achieve.”

Her note continued, “Extending a heartfelt gratitude to @vikrampbhatt sir for making this dream come true and inspiring me to keep working hard. Thank you @paragchadha & @bribewithtalentcasting for this amazing opportunity.🌹🙏 Thankyou mamma, di and papa for always being there for me 🙏❤️. @lonerangerproduction #judahokebhi”

Congratulations to Aradhana Sharma for her big achievement!

