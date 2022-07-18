It has become a trend for daily soap to show a love-making scene if a couple has gone through some tough times and finally came close. Similarly, in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein when Raman Bhalla played by Karan Patel and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) finally started loving each other, many were hoping to see the intimacy between them. Guess what! Their wish actually came true and the makers decided to go with the fan’s demand. However, there were reports that claimed Karan’s wife Ankita Bhargava would be monitoring the shoot and this irked the lead actress, who dismissed such rumours and slammed those spreading the fake rumours.

Initially, based on Manju Kapur’s 2011 novel Custody, the show aired from December 2013 to December 2019. Other than the two stars, the show also featured child artist Ruhanika Dhawan, along with Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Aly Goni and many more.

Coming back to the topic, when Divyanka Tripathi’s Ishita and Karan Patel’s Raman finally started loving each other in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, many hoped to see some intimacy. Later it was confirmed that the makers are indeed shooting those scenes. However, as fans were super excited to see some action, there were reports that claimed Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava will be there to keep an eye on the sequence.

Later when the reports about Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava being present during the shoot of intimate scenes went viral, the news disappointed Divyanka Tripathi. Taking to her Instagram, the actress wrote, “We shot fr consummation yesterday. Didn’t see KP’s wife around. Shocked to see such fake news rapidly churning out on her name. Disappointed!”

Even Ankita too was shocked seeing such rumours and talking to a news portal she told, “Karan and I are two professional actors. We discuss our work but we don’t interfere in each other’s work. Karan Patel is my husband; Raman Bhalla is not! I trust Karan to depth so it doesn’t matter what people are talking about and what the speculations are! He is doing his job as an actor and Divyanka is a very dear friend. So it’s too small and shallow for me to comment.”

Meanwhile, soon when the episode was aired it grabbed a lot of attention as fans were super delighted to see Raman and Ishita finally coming close in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.

