American science fiction horror drama Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s flagship series and enjoys a dedicated fanbase among the audience. The series launched the careers of many of its younger cast members, including Gaten Matarazzo.

Advertisement

Gaten is well known for playing Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series. For the unversed, Dustin is a goofy and quick-witted boy whose cleidocranial dysplasia causes him to lisp. He is friends with Mike, Will, and Lucas. It is one of the popular and loved characters in science fiction horror series.

Advertisement

Now a Stranger Things fan has found a doppelganger in Indian television. The user claims that Gaten Matarazzo was also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan. Of course, the two are different actors but the striking similarity is uncanny and amusing.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Did you know : Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan pic.twitter.com/OTS6MJq7ZW — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 17, 2022

It’s hilarious, isn’t it?

It is worth pointing out that the actor who played the younger Duryodhana in Mahabarata was Alam Khan.

Meanwhile, several fans of the Netflix series speculated that Will Byers is Gay since the show began in 2016. When the first half of Stranger Things’ fourth season was released in May, Noah Schnapp was asked if the viewers were correct during a conversation with Variety. At that time he said, that Will’s sexuality was “up to the audience’s interpretation.”

Now that the full season is out and his feelings for his best friend, Mike has become more apparent and overt. Schnapp has now confirmed Will’s homosexuality. He said, “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”

So what do you think about Stranger Things fan’s discovery of Dustin Henderson’s doppelganger in Indian television? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Stranger Things Star David Harbour’s Grueling Physical Transformation For Season 4 Included Losing 38 Kg: “I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Do That Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram