The two biggest phenomena at this point in the entertainment world are Stanger Things Season 4 and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fresh release Thor: Love And Thunder. One is dominating the OTT space while the other is busy earning big money at the global Box Office. But looks like the Chris Hemsworth starrer’s director Taika Waititi is not really happy with the Millie Bobby Brown starrer as they have taken Kate Bush’s song and made him cancel his plans to rope her music in.

Well if it is confusing to you, Stranger Things Season 4 has many things that have become trend in the mainstream. Much like the madness for Dungeon & Dragons grew with the release of the show, the world was re introduced to Kate Bush and her iconic track Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God). The song became so famous that it is now having a proper second innings in the world.

This very things has pissed Taika Waititi who is angry that Stranger Things has ruined Kate Bush. He loves the show otherwise though. The filmmaker in his patent humour has spoken about the same and explained his dismay. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to NME, Taika Waititi spoke how he is the one who has the real owner ship of Kate Bush and not the kids from Stranger Things.“You mean how they ruined Kate Bush? I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music… I’m really annoyed! I’ve become one of those old ars*holes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they’ve heard one song on a TV show! They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!’” Taika said.

Taika Waititi revealed that there were bunch of Kate Bush songs he wanted to use in Thor: Love And Thunder but the plans got cancelled after Stranger Things Season 4 did it before them. He said, “there were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in” Love and Thunder. We were gonna have ‘This Woman’s Work,’ which was gonna be great for [a scene with] Natalie Portman’s character.”

