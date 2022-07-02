Netflix released Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 yesterday and the OTT streaming site crashed for the first few minutes as soon as they released the new episodes. And not just that, the Millie Bobby Brown-led show created history becoming the first show surpassing 7 billion minutes of viewing time in a single week. Whoa! Written and directed by the Duffer Brothers, the show enjoys a massive fan following. Scroll below to read the scoop.

ST happens to be a sci-fi show which features the story of a group of young kids from Hawkins, Indiana who then explores supernatural and secret government exploits. The makers released the Volume 1 of season 4 on May 27th, 2022 and ever since then, the fans have been going gaga over the storyline and how the creators have brilliantly continued the story in this season.

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLauglin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton in pivotal roles. The show was first released in 2016 and became a global phenomenon with its captivating storyline.

Coming back to the topic, OTT giant Netflix crashed yesterday as soon as the makers released Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. And adding to this, the show has also created history by becoming the first show to surpass 7 billion minutes of viewing time in a single week, as reported by Pubity on Instagram. That’s the power of this stellar cast and amazing storyline!

There hasn’t been any announcement on the next instalment of the show which also happens to be the last in line. Yes, the Duffer Brothers made this announcement a while ago where they revealed that 5th season is going to be the last one.

We can’t wait to see what the future of Hawkins hold while doing this crazy adventurous ride with our Stranger Things friends.

