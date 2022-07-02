Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen hasn’t seen her own superhero film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which has raked in just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, reports Variety.

The actress revealed on The Tonight Show that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting”.

Elizabeth Olsen told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that “I’m not one of those (actors who doesn’t watch her own movies). I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better.”

“But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that,” said Elizabeth Olsen

“My name was on it and the exact time and date,” Olsen added. “It’s just distracting,” Elizabeth Olsen added.

Variety further states that as for Olsen’s future in the MCU, the actor remains in the dark. Scarlet Witch’s fate was left unknown at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The character’s Disney+ series, WandaVision, is getting an Agatha Harkness spinoff, while rumours continue to swirl about some kind of Scarlet Witch standalone project.

“I would love to be a part of both of those,” Olsen said on The View. “No one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret, because I’m bad at that. I know nothing about my future�Keep spreading rumours and maybe they’ll hire me again.”

