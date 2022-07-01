The upcoming movie on the much-loved Barbie has been creating quite some buzz on social media and rightly so with all the BTS pics and videos that have gone viral so far. Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken have been leaving the internet very intrigued, to say the least, and let’s just say that the latest leaked video from the sets is a cherry on the top. In the clip, Ryan can be heard screaming at a high pitch and it is leaving the netizens extremely amused.

For the unversed, previously, pictures from the shooting had gone viral across social media platforms and in these clicks, Margot and Ryan as Barbie and Ken were dressed in the most extra neon outfits ever. They were both seen standing around a beach wearing bright pink outfits which had hues of neon blue and green. They had a matching cap and the athleisure wear was topped up with bright green knee pads and matching shoes.

In the most recently leaked clip from Barbie sets, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling can be seen shooting for a scene on a busy road and there are so many highlights to look at. The two actors, who were dressed in the same neon outfits mentioned above, could be seen gearing up for the scene at the beginning of the video.

As the clip progresses, a man, dressed way more casually than Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, can be seen slapping the latter’s *ss, leaving her very startled. As a reflex action, the character spins around and slaps a sucker punch on the unknown man’s nose. What took the cake away, however, was Ryan’s reaction as he lets out a high-pitched scream before hugging Margot closely in a more scared way than protective. Have a look at the video.

The video also gained varied reactions from the viewers. Have a look at a few comments on Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

i know his throat hurts after that — bethany (@fiImgal) June 29, 2022

he did his homework pic.twitter.com/zzHYQybpIc — bethany (@fiImgal) June 29, 2022

Ryan is low key hilarious 😭 — _Simply (@_simplykaliyah) June 29, 2022

iconic — Isabelle (@isabellecritic) June 29, 2022

