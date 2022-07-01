We all remember Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn from Baywatch. While Pamela Anderson grabbed eyeballs for her beach run, the former received a lot of love for her cute avatar as well. The actress has tied the knot with producer Andrew Form and Indian fans are heartbroken. Scroll below to read their funny reactions.

For the unversed, Alexandra met Andrew on the streets during the 2020 Covid pandemic. The duo met each other while strolling on the streets of New York and found an instant connection. They got engaged last year in August and have now finally exchanged their vows.

Alexandra Daddario took to Instagram to share pictures from their dreamy wedding. The actress opted for an ivory silk wool gown designed by Danielle Frankel. It had systematic pleats with lace and tulle detailing. She completed her look with a net veil that had floral lace patches over it.

As soon as Alexandra Daddario posted pictures on Instagram, celebrity friends and fans began congratulating her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Adam Levine are among others who shared their wishes. But eyeballs are on the Indian fans who are heartbroken to see their Baywatch icon get hitched.

A user commented, “mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya rifat bi”

“Saare bolo bewfa zor se bolo bewfa,” commented another.

A user joked, “Bol pencil teri shaadi Cancil”

Another wrote, “Dukh dard peeda”

“Dil se bura lgra hai,” read a comment.

A fan joked, “ek crush thi…ab to iski bhi shadi ho gyi…”

Check out the pictures shared by Alexandra Daddario below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

On the professional front, Alexandra Daddario was last seen in The White Lotus. She played the role of Rachel and won hearts with her portrayal. She will be next seen in Mayfair Witches.

