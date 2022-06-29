Hrithik Roshan Shares A Foodgasmic Video On His Instagram, Deepika Padukone Has An Epic Reaction To It!

India’s very own ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan is all set to start filming ‘Fighter’ an ambitious MARFLIX vision and the country’s first-ever aerial action drama.

Given the superstar’s popularity and connect with young India on social media, Hrithik indulged fans in a BTS binge-meal video with him and the crew; as the team was seen gorging on burgers, fries, and enjoying the sites while they were away from the shoot.

In a humorous post Hrithik Roshan said, “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do 😁 Foodies assemble!”

The video of the foodie-side of Hrithik Roshan, considered one of the fittest actors in the country, drove fans wild on social media as they got a glimpse of his fun side.

Hrithik has often showed us this side of his when he spoke about his love for samosas and him seriously staring at the food menu card amidst shoot.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone, who is another self proclaimed foodie, was among the first to respond to the video, as she mentioned ‘Wait for Me’

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the two come together on the big screen and with Fighter it finally happens!

