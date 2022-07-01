It seems like the MCU debate won’t be ending anytime soon as another Hollywood biggie, Christopher Walken, joins in on the matter. The critically acclaimed actor has appeared in several movies, TV shows, and more. His most famous works are Catch Me If You Can, Pulp Fiction, and The Deer Hunter.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know what the Marvel debate is all about, Hollywood directors like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have criticised the films and have claimed that they are not cinema. They have criticised how the franchise keeps churning similar content and has a prototype that they follow.

Advertisement

It has also become one of the most heated debates amongst the fans. Some see MCU as just another big franchise making similar content. While others see it as a franchise that makes some of the biggest box office hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame. Now, Christopher Walken has something to say about the whole thing.

The actor appeared on The Sydney Morning Herald to promote his new show, The Outlaws. It was then when Christopher Walken spoke about the MCU and said, “Nobody’s asked me to do a Marvel! But I think it’s too bad that with a movie that costs $200 million to make, you know, dozens of smaller movies could be made for that money.”

“And then it’s too bad that if you make a movie now, it’s unlikely to be seen in a [cinema] unless it’s one of those big ones. The smaller movies more likely go straight to the small screen,” Walken added. The other side of the debate is that it has allowed several stars, talents, and crew to work on some of the biggest projects.

Previously, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen responded to the MCU debate and said that criticising them diminishes the work of several people who have worked on the movies. Meanwhile, Christopher Walken is said to appear in a major role in Timothée Chalamet’s Dune 2.

Must Read: Top Gun Maverick Box Office (US): Hits Another Record, Surpasses Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight After Crossing $500 Million Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram