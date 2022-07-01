Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is being sued after her cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder was cut. The Chris Hemsworth starrer is making a lot of noise as it is about to hit the theatres next week. It will be the fourth instalment of Chris‘ MCU character, the first time any Marvel superhero has got a fourth solo adventure.

While the cast preps up for the release by going around promoting it, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere, especially after the overwhelmingly positive reviews. But while everyone waits, something unexpected has happened.

Lena Headey, known for her role of Cersei in Game of Thrones, has been sued by her agent after her role in Thor: Love and Thunder was cut. As per Variety, Headey was supposed to appear in the Chris Hemsworth starrer. Whether she shot any scenes remains unconfirmed at this stage, but the actress didn’t make it to the final cut.

Now, the Game of Thrones star is being sued by her former U.K. agency Troika for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees. It’s unusual to be sued over unpaid profits over a role that Lena Headey never appeared in. It is said that Headey’s defense is that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi approached her directly for the cameo.

While talking about parts cut from Thor: Love and Thunder, besides Lena Headey, two other actors didn’t make it to the theatrical release. This includes Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum. Christian Bale, who will appear as Gorr in the Chris Hemsworth starrer, admitted this. He even revealed working with both of them.

However, unlike them, Headey’s name wasn’t mentioned. This hints that she never even shot her part for the upcoming MCU flick. As per the outlet, the agent claims that the GOT star owns the agency at least $500,000, equivalent to 7% of her fee, for her earnings on Thor: Love and Thunder.

Besides this, no other information regarding the lawsuit has been revealed. Lena Headey is yet to respond to it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

