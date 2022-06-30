Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is best known as Marvel superhero ‘Thor’. He has appeared in other films like Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Red Dawn (2012), Blackhat (2015), Men in Black: International (2019), Extraction (2020), and many more.

Australia-born Hollywood actor began playing Thor in the 2011 film of the same name. But what does it take to look like God of Thunder? Today we will break it you the secrets of the actor’s workout and diet. So let’s dive in.

Chris Hemsworth Workout Routine

The Aussie actor’s friend and trainer Zocchi revealed that the actor workout five days in a week. His training involves grueling and high intensive workouts with heavy weights. Talking to Eat This, Not That, he said, “For this last Thor, we stuck to a regime of push/pull. It would be split into five days: push for a chest day, pull for back, legs, shoulders, and arms.”

It is worth pointing out that Chris Hemsworth is a man of consistency who trained hard and dedicated himself to the training. Stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, who has been the actor’s stunt double in 13 movies, had also said to Page Six, “Chris takes it very, very seriously, and the shape he gets into, it’s phenomenal. There’s a real process that goes into achieving these goals. But I think over the last 10 years, we’ve managed to come up with ways to do that.”

Chris Hemsworth Diet Plan

Zocchi said that the God of Thunder is “naturally a taller, skinnier guy” so he has significantly increased his caloric intake when he trains for his MCU roles. “He was eating so much food. He was eating like 4,500 calories a day. It was crazy,” Chris’ trainer said and added that the actor eats six to eight meals in a day.

Chris Hemsworth is a staggering 6-foot-3. This means he needs to work that much harder to take in the thousands of calories required to build muscle mass. Zocchi said, “We’ve kind of got a structure. He found if he eats a really big meal he, like, feels too heavy, so they’re 450-calorie meals broken up into the eight. We try to eat every two hours and get 450 calories in [each time].”

The 38-year-old actor relies heavily on red meat to help fuel his intensive workouts as well. Even though he has a strict diet, there’s still a bit of wiggle room for fun food, too. “When we’re doing all that stuff for Thor, we roughly work on the 80/20 [principle]—80% of the time we’re good and 20% of the time, we have a little bit of naughty food…To keep your sanity, you need to have some little meal where you have a little bit of chocolate, a little bit of ice cream,” the trainer added.

