Apart from releasing in India a day before the US, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder will also have shows running 96 hours straight for 4 days starting 7 July! The movie will run across select theatres DAY & NIGHT for 4 days i.e., 96 hours continuously, starting 12:15 AM on July 7 to 23:59 on July 10!

So, gear up for the biggest MCU blockbuster this year with Marvel Studios’ big ticket cosmic adventure Love and Thunder releasing in the Indian theatres on July 7.

Directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut!

Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth film in the franchise and second for Taika Waititi. The movie traces the journey of the God Of Thunder after the events of the Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder will release in India on 7th July (a day before US release) in 6 languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

