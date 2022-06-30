Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial really got ugly. There were multiple testimonies that even included Kate Moss. Actors like Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa among others were dragged with speculations around which side they were on. Amidst it all, Dakota Johnson has reacted to an old video of hers with JD that the internet is talking about. Scroll below for details.

The video in question is dated back to 2015 when Dakota and Johnny were at the 2015 Venice Film Festival. The actress could be seen laughing when Depp showed her his severed finger. During the trial, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor had claimed that his ex-wife Amber Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him due to which he suffered the injury.

The clip that went viral on YouTube was titled, “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp.” It has garnered over 3 million views on the streaming platform. The Fifty Shades Of Grey lost her calm and broke silence on being dragged in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case.

Dakota Johnson told Vanity Fair, “I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’ I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further,” she said of the video resurfacing. “Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?”

She continued, “I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f—ing weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

Dakota Johnson also spoke about cancel culture and called the social media trolling as heartbreaking, horrifying and wrong.

