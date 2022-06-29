Christian Bale is going to rock the big screen with his much-awaited entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor who is known for his hard work in the Hollywood industry is also quite known for his humanitarian work.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, did you know that the Dark Knight Rises actor was once bashed by a Chinese security guard while they tried to meet a certain activist under house arrest.

Advertisement

It was back in 2011 when Christian Bale had tried to meet up with his “personal hero” Chen Guangcheng (a Chinese activist) when he was pushed and punched by Chinese security guards present at the time. It was noted the actor was accompanied to the site by a CNN camera crew who were recording the happenings of that place. In one such video, we see Christian walking up to the guards and telling them, “I am here to see Chen Guangcheng.” While the actor was not allowed by the guards, we hear him repeatedly asking “Why can I not visit this free man?”

The video, later on, continued showing Christian Bale, who was unable to meet Chen Guangcheng, saying, “What I wanted to do was to meet the man, shake his hand and say what an inspiration he is.” It was noted that the actor learnt about Chen’s conditions during his shoot for The Flowers of War in China. During the promotion of this movie, Bale had also planned to raise awareness for the activist.

He said, “This doesn’t come naturally to me, this is not what I actually enjoy — it isn’t about me. But this was just a situation that said I can’t look the other way. I’m not brave doing this. The local people who are standing up to the authorities, who are visiting Chen and his family and getting beaten or detained, I want to support them.”

For the unversed Chen Guangcheng is a blind Chinese activist who after being released from prison back in September 2010. The activist was sentenced to 4 years on 24 August 2006, for the charges of “damaging property and organizing a mob to disturb traffic”. After his sentence was released, he was confined (house arrest) in his own propety along with his wife, mother and daughter.

Meanwhile, Christian Bale’s Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in India on July 7th and will be directed by Taika Waititi. The movie will star Bale alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman among others.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Natalie Portman Once Exposed The Dark Side Of Being A Star Receiving R*pe Fantasies, Comments On Breasts & Being S*xualised At 13

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram