Taika Waititi is one of the most popular actors- directors and comedians in Hollywood. He has delivered a wide range of successful films in his career- nearly 23 blockbuster movies. However, he is popular for helming the Thor series and his appearance in Jojo Rabbit.

The actor-director is a recipient of several awards and accolades. He has an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Grammy Award. He even had two nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and has featured in this year’s Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Needless to say, Taika Waititi is a successful actor-director in Hollywood and has amassed quite wealth in his impressive career. As per a report published in Celebrity Networth.com, the filmmaker has an estimated net worth of $13 million.

Thor: Love And Thunder director’s income is majorly generated from his directing, producing, and several acting gigs in the industry, reports the publication. He even recently bought a home in the LA hills for $3.5 million USD. His new abode was built in 1963 by the architect, Gerard Colcord.

Taika Waititi has another house in LA that is reportedly valued at $2.4 million USD. Back in 2020, the actor-director took to his Twitter handle to auction a few jerseys ‘to raise money for youth team development’. He even mentioned that the jerseys have never seen an ‘action’.

As for his upcoming projects, Taika helmed the fourth installment of the Thor franchise, Thor: Love And Thunder. Ever since the teaser was released online, fans have been eagerly waiting for it to be released in cinemas. The film will see Chris Hemsworth returning to his role as the God of Thunder, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe as Odin.

