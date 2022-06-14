Chris Hemsworth (born Christopher) is one of the top actors who has a fan following across the globe thanks to him portraying the God of Thunder Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2011. As the actor is all set for his fourth MCU solo outing in Thor: Love and Thunder, do you know why he started acting?

Well, let us tell you about it today. Chris – who got his first major break in the Australian soap opera Home and Away, once got candid about why he took up acting in the first part. And let us tell you, it’s an emotional one.

Revealing one of the main reasons he took up acting, Chris Hemsworth told Variety in a May 2019 interview, “A big reason I started acting was because I loved film and TV, but it was like we had no money.” Continuing further, the middle son of the family – the Thor actor’s elder brother is Luke Hemsworth while the younger one is Liam Hemsworth, added that he set himself the goal for himself to help his parents financially. He stated, “I wanted to pay off their house, initially. That was my sort of thing.”

Adding further, the Marvel star said it put a tremendous burden on him, which in turn made him too stiff in auditions. Chris Hemsworth said, “I almost put too much pressure on myself. If I hadn’t taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed.”

Chris Hemsworth added that after leaving ‘Home and Away’ in 2007, he struggled to land any major roles in Hollywood. The actor said, “I remember I had an audition right before Christmas one year, where things were not going good. I’d stopped getting callbacks, and I was getting worse feedback. I thought, ‘God, why did I do this?’”

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth is awaiting the release of Spiderhead, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Extraction 2 and Furiosa.

