Brahmastra is currently one of the most anticipated films of the year as it is in the making for almost 5 years and the release date was also delayed multiple times. Karan Johar along with SS Rajamouli is going all out with the promotions of the film and it is being said the team have planned an extensive marketing plan. After Chiranjeevi, now the latest reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is set to reunite with one of his previous female co-stars, who will play an important role.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is touted as a fantasy adventure flick and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Brahmastra is creating a lot of buzz lately and the makers are gearing up for the trailer release tomorrow June 15. Now, the latest report by Bollywood Life suggests that the makers have roped in Deepika Padukone. Yes! You read that right. The actress is set to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji after Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani for a special role.

A source close to the Brahmastra reveals that Deepika Padukone will make a cameo at the end of the film or during the mid-credits scene. It is also said that her role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will have a strong connection with part 2. Although it is not clear if she’ll have a major role in the sequel but it is sure her cameo will be a delight for fans.

In an earlier conversation with Variety, Ranbir spoke about the film and said, “Brahmastra is deep-rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse. Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience.”

The Ayan Mukerji directorial is set to release on September 9, 2022, and it will release in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Deepika Padukone, the film will also reportedly see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

