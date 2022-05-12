Deepika Padukone is one of the most-celebrated artists of Bollywood not just for her hit roles from the past but also for the way she carries herself with utmost grace. She has a sophisticated sense of style and her versatility and choice of scripts has always been at the top of the game, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. In the year 2011, Deepika left everyone shocked with her item number from Dum Maaro Dum and even more when she rejected a ₹3.5 crores lucrative deal related to it.

For the unversed, Deepika came in as a storm in Bollywood leaving a deep mark in the film industry with her debut film Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She featured in a series of hit films right after and eventually starred in her first ever item number in the year 2011. The song was a major topic of debate as a part of the audience did not approve of the crass lyrics used in it. DP also faced immense scrutiny for the dance number, making it one of the most controversial songs of that era.

In the same year, Deepika Padukone was approached by the company Harley Davidson for a special live performance and even allegedly offered her a whopping ₹3.5 crore deal for it. She, however, rejected it, claiming that she had been busy with the shoot of Desi Boyz which was in the production stage back then.

An associate of Harley Davidson told Hindustan Times at that time, “The song is perfect for us because it has a great youth connect. Deepika is a craze in the 16 to 30 age bracket. We unanimously agreed that she was ideal to take our bike to Indian connoisseurs.”

“The high-energy choreography and much-discussed lyrics have caught the fancy of youngsters.”, they further added.

