Actress Pooja Hegde will be making her debut at the annual Cannes Film Festival while also representing the country.

Advertisement

The ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ actor will be flying to France on May 16. She will be attending the festival on May 17-18 and she will be present at the after-party that hosts some of the most celebrated actors worldwide.

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde says, “First and foremost I am so proud that India will be the country of honour, this year, at the Marche’ Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. Our country has a rich history at the festival, which stems back to Chetan Anand’s ‘Neecha Nagar’ winning the top prize at the festival in 1946. I strongly believe in the power of cinema and stories to overcome language, geographic and culture barriers.”

Pooja Hegde adds, “Cannes represents a unique celebration of those barriers being removed – through the coming together of Film, Culture and Fashion. The opportunity to be attending and representing India is one I will always cherish and hope to continue to do so for the rest of my life.”

On the work front, Pooja is gearing up to shoot for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Salman Khan and dive into the promotional spree for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’. She also has ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu on her slate.

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma Puts A Question Mark On Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’ Statement: “How Can He Generalise Bollywood?”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube