Pooja Hegde is one of the top actresses in Tollywood who gained huge popularity in a short time. Despite recent flops, she was once considered as a lucky heroine.

She has worked with many top stars and delivered blockbuster hits. Her films with Icon star Allu Arjun, DJ and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were huge successes. In particular Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo broke industry records and became an all-time blockbuster. Her dance as “Butta Bomma” in the film was widely loved and the film boosted her career significantly.

Following this success, Pooja received offers in Bollywood and other industries. Recently, during a film promotion, she made comments about pan-India films. However, her words upset fans as they felt she disrespected Allu Arjun’s film.

Pooja reportedly stated that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a Tamil film and that Bollywood audiences watched it with great interest. She also mentioned that DJ was well received. She stated that if a film is good, language does not matter, using these films as examples.

These statements angered Allu Arjun’s fans. They questioned how Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a Telugu film could be called a Tamil movie. They also felt that Pooja should not speak this way about a film that gave her massive success and recognition. Many fans expressed their disappointment on social media criticizing her remarks.

Even Pooja Hegde’s fans were surprised by her statements. This controversy has now become a hot topic in Tollywood. Whether Pooja will respond to the backlash remains to be seen.

