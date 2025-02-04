Prabhas and Ram Charan are stars with a huge fan following throughout the nation. They are among the best performers in the industry, and their films are highly appreciated for their performances and content. Though they never acted together, let’s revisit the time when a film rejected by Ram Charan gave a new title to The Rebel Star.

It all happened in 2010. This year, Rebel Star Prabhas delivered an incredible blockbuster with the film Darling. The film worked so well that it gave the actor a new title and remained one of the classic films ever made. Post-release, Prabhas started addressing his fans as Darling, and the fans, too, started calling him Darling as a gesture of love.

Even in the interviews, Prabhas is referred to as Darling by his colleagues and fans. Interestingly, the script of the movie was first pitched to Ram Charan. However, for unknown reasons, Global Star Ram Charan turned down the project, and the rest is history. Cut to the present day. Both actors are considered among the best performers from TFI.

They also have a record of collecting the highest grosser, and their films have performed very well at the Global Box Office. Recently, the stars had a fun-filled conversation during Unstoppable with NBK. Ram Charan was asked to call Prabhas during the show. Later, Prabhas picked up the call, and the conversation was nothing less than hilarious. The actors brought a smile to the audience.

During the conversation, Ram Charan dropped a few hints about the buzz of the Darling getting married. RC’s Game Changer, directed by Shankar, has been released and received mixed responses. With the epic success of the film Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is now getting prepared for his next project, Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Top 10 Controversies Of Nayanthara That Shaped Her Career & Reputation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News