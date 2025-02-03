The makers of Kannappa officially dropped the poster of Rebel Star Prabhas, much to the excitement of fans awaiting an update on the movie. The poster offers a tantalizing glimpse into one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated projects. While not much is known about Prabhas’ character in the movie, we now know his name—Rudra.

The poster shows Prabhas in the guise of a hermit. His matted hair can be seen flowing wildly and his forehead is smeared with sacred chandan. Rudra can also be seen gripping a crescent moon staff that hints at divine power and celestial energy. Prabhas’ character is visibly commanding reverence with his intense, rugged look, evoking awe and mystique. Fans of the Baahubali star has long been waiting to catch the first look of the superstar in this historical epic, and the poster supersedes the hype.

This grand retelling of Kannappa delves deep into our history, bringing to life the extraordinary journey of Kannappa Nayanar, a revered Shaivite saint known for his unyielding devotion to Lord Shiva. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa is set to be a cinematic marvel, blending traditional storytelling with cutting-edge technology to create an awe-inspiring visual spectacle.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled a striking poster featuring Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva, marking his Telugu cinema debut. Now, with the reveal of Prabhas as Rudra, the anticipation has skyrocketed. The film’s teaser, showcased at the Cannes Film Festival by Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Prabhu Deva, has already set high expectations. The stunning visuals, intricate set designs, and compelling performances indicate an epic narrative of devotion and heroism.

The film boasts a stellar cast, with Vishnu Manchu in and as Kannappa and Preity Mukhundhan with prominent roles by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prabhas himself. Kannapa is set to release worldwide on 25th April 2025.

