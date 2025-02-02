The buzz remains notably low despite the number of movies lined up in February. Actor Kiran Abbavaram recently found success with his film KA which received positive responses from audiences. The movie was praised for its engaging twists and background music. But his upcoming film Dil Ruba scheduled for release on February 14, 2025 is struggling to meet expectations. The songs haven’t made a significant impact and promotional activities are minimal. Although the teaser is appealing more effort is needed to generate interest in the film.

Vishwak Sen aims for a hit with Laila which is also set to release on February 14. Unfortunately songs, teaser and other promotional content of the film have failed to attract the audience interest. The business aspects of the film are still incomplete and lead to a lack of enthusiasm among viewers as the release date approaches. Vishwak Sen and his team have to intensify promotional efforts to attract attention.

Bhairavam starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead role with Nara Rohith and Manchu Manoj in key roles is slated for release on February 21. But there is virtually no buzz surrounding the film. Even the teaser has failed to pique the interest of the audience. Additionally there are doubts about whether the film will indeed release in February.

Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Majaka’ is also expected to hit theaters in February. But the promotional activities are progressing very slowly contributing to the overall lack of excitement for Tollywood’s February lineup.

All in all, while Tollywood has a slate of films scheduled for release in February 2025, none of them created any buzz and interest among audiences remains low. The industry may need to ramp up promotional efforts and generate more engaging content to capture the interest of moviegoers.

