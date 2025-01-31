Tamil cinema has had a great start this year with successful releases like Madha Gaja Raja and Kadhalikka Neramillai. February 2025 is all set with an exciting lineup of films. Here are five highly-anticipated Tamil films releasing next month.

1. Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is an action thriller starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian. The film will be released on February 6, 2025. The story follows a married couple. The wife gets kidnapped, and the husband must fight to rescue her. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. This marks his reunion with Ajith after the 2017 film Vivegam.

2. Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai

This romantic drama, directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, stars Lijomol Jose, Vineeth, Rohini, Kalesh Ramanand, and Anusha. It will be released on February 14, 2025. The film explores LGBTQ+ relationships and the struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ community. Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai would be the ideal watch for Valentine’s Day.

3. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is a romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. The movie stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, and Venkatesh Menon. It was originally announced in 2016 but was delayed for several reasons. It will be released on February 21, 2025, which avoids clashing with Vidaamuyarchi.

4. Dragon

The film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. It is a romantic comedy-drama about a guy named Raghavan. After a painful breakup, he gets involved in financial fraud. The film will be released on February 21, 2025, along with NEEK.

5. Sabdham

Arivazhagan Venkatachalam directed Sabdham, which stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran, and Laila. It is a horror movie, and it marks the second collaboration between Aadhi and Arivazhagan after Eeram. Sabdham will be released on February 28, 2025.

