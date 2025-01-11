Dhanush was recently in the news for a controversy regarding Nayanthara’s documentary film Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale.

Throwback to an interview in 2017, Dhanush walked out of an interview held by a popular Telugu television channel. The video went viral during that time and sparked controversies about his behavior.

Let us take a look at what happened in that incident.

Suchitra Karthik, a popular RJ and singer, is another celebrity who is in the headlines for all the sensational comments and bizarre revelations she makes about the Kollywood industry.

Back in 2017, the singer made headlines for accusing Dhanush’s team of mishandling her in Coimbatore and had also shared a photo of her bruised hand as proof.

This situation took a bizarre turn when she made serious allegations against Dhanush, singer Anirudh Ravichander, and singer Chinmay, claiming that they had ill-treated her and threatened to leak her private pictures and videos as evidence. She even posted a picture of Dhanush on her X Twitter account, which she later deleted.

She further elaborated on this incident with her tweets and described how stressful and traumatic she felt during this incident.

Dhanush, who is often seen maintaining his calm and silence over such controversies during an interview when asked about the #suchileaks allegations made against the actor, specifically mentioned how he spiked her drink and took advantage of her.

Dhanush denied these allegations made against him, and when questioned about experiencing mental agony, he dismissed the interview and walked out of the interview.

Dhanush admitted walking out of the interview was a regrettable decision, and he acknowledged the fact that he could have handled this situation maturely but was stressed about his upcoming films.

Dhanush emphasized the fact that actors’ personal lives and their matters are not to be shared in public interviews.

Dhanush will be featured in Idly Kadai, written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films. The film also features Nithya Menen and Prakash Raj, the three featured in the blockbuster film Thiruchitrambalam.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: When Prabhas Had Second Thoughts About His Profession Owing To His Introvert Nature: “Why Am I In This Field?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News